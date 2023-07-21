NDPP asked to issue arrest warrant for Russia's Vladimir Putin

In brief proceedings before the North Gauteng High Court on Friday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has forced government’s hand in committing to its obligations under the Rome Statute to execute an arrest warrant from the ICC.

CAPE TOWN - The National Director of Public Prosecutions has been asked to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is despite Putin indicating that he would no longer travel to the country for August’s BRICS summit.

In brief proceedings before the North Gauteng High Court on Friday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has forced government’s hand in committing to its obligations under the Rome Statute to execute an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ALSO READ:

By mutual agreement between all parties, the DA’s case against government on the arrest warrant for Putin will no longer proceed.

The court has noted that government has completed its consultations with the ICC and is obliged to execute a warrant for Putin’s arrest under the Rome Statute.

South Africa has been a signatory to the statute since 1998.



The court has also been informed by the director-general of Justice, Doctor Mashabane, that on Monday, he submitted a request for an arrest warrant to the head of the NPA.

The DA had launched the application to clarify government’s obligations to execute a warrant of arrest for Putin and to avoid a repeat of a situation in 2015 involving former Sudanese leader, Omar al-Bashir.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen: "We could have avoided this whole sorry saga had the South African government just taken an unequivocal line on the Putin visit right from the beginning."

The Justice Department will also have to pay the DA’s legal costs in bringing this application.