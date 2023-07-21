Go

Mpumalanga Eskom worker, truck driver face fraud & theft charges

The pair stand accused of working together to defraud Eskom of fuel oil.

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com
21 July 2023 10:41

JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom employee and a truck driver in Mpumalanga appeared in court on charges of theft and fraud.

It’s alleged the pair - who appeared in court on Thursday - worked together to defraud Eskom of fuel.

It’s understood they delivered the fuel oil to someone known to them, and later submitted a fraudulent invoice to Eskom, claiming the fuel was delivered.

Since reports of sabotage at the power utility, the priority committee on security energy investigated 1,586 Eskom- related cases and made 126 arrests.

Items worth R1 billion were recovered, including 42 firearms, 83 loads of coal and mining machinery.

