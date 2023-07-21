Meyiwa trial: Accused says he was forced to sign implicating police statement

During the ongoing murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi was also positively identified by witness Zandi Khumalo as one of the intruders, in what’s believed to be a botched robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of being behind the high-profile murder of Senzo Meyiwa, once again, told the court that he was tortured into signing a statement implicating him in the crime.

Bongani Ntanzi is among five men accused of being at the crime scene in Vosloorus, where the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014.

The accused told the court that he signed the police statement under duress, following his arrest in 2020.

“What they arrested me for is something I don’t know. Even the accused three, four, and five – I don’t know them. I know number five by seeing him, but I don’t know him personally."