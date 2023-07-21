Man arrested in Nyanga for possession of assault rifles & ammunition

The suspect was nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Nyanga for the possession of assault rifles and ammunition.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The members searched the premises and confiscated two rifles, one R5 rifle with the serial number filed off, three 5.56 loose rounds hidden in socks, one AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds and one rifle scope Leipold Mark4.

Van Wyk said that the firearms would be sent for ballistic testing and the suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court once charged.