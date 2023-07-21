Khumalo denies claims Meyiwa was shot while intervening in a lover's quarrel

Circumstances leading to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death were again under scrutiny in the Pretoria High Court on Friday, where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Zandi Khumalo has denied claims that footballer Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead trying to break up a lover's quarrel between Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

While Meyiwa is believed to have been killed in a home invasion, there are still questions about a different version of events.

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi said that this included claims that Meyiwa was shot in the chest during a spat between Khumalo and her then-boyfriend, Twala.

"Subsequently, they phoned Tumelo Madlala and he informed him, now this witness that Senzo has been hit by a bullet and this happened as Senzo was trying to intervene or separate a fight that was happening between yourself and Longwe," Mnisi put to Khumalo.

During cross-examination at the ongoing trial, Khumalo denied the alleged quarrel.

"Firstly, Longwe and myself were not fighting, we were in a very good space. For me to invite him to my home, that shows that we were on good terms."

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Nxumalo turns his attention to Longwe Twala's arrival at the house, putting to Khumalo that he had spent close to 3 hours before the intruders arrived. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2023