Judge Mokgoatlheng queries line of questioning for Zandi Khumalo

The defence lawyers for the accused have spent the past three days pressing Khumalo on the demeanour and physical appearance of the two intruders that she alleges were behind the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has stepped in as cross-examination at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, citing that it was lagging unnecessarily.

This comes as the court wrapped up the first week of the rebooted, high-profile murder trial.

The footballer was killed in what’s believed to be a home invasion in Vosloorus in 2014.

Lawyers spent the day cross-examining singer, Zandi Khumalo, who was in the Vosloorus house, on her recollection of the night of the shooting.

The defence lawyers for the accused have spent the past three days pressing Khumalo on the demeanour and physical appearance of the two intruders that she alleges were behind the shooting.

But after labouring their line of questioning, Judge Mokgoatlheng stepped in.

"It’s different if you say there’s a dispute that no two intruders got into the house, then of course, you’ve got to delineate the circumstances of how the fight was and maybe even the deceased wasn’t shot in the house, but no one is saying that in the cross-examination. What is this case about really?"

Defence lawyer, Charles Mnisi, said that Khumalo’s credibility was in question.

"Basically, we are here to demonstrate as counsel for the accused that the gentlemen here are not involved in whatever allegations are being raised against them by the State."

The judge persisted, questioning the relevance of the cross-examination so far.

"If you are a defence lawyer, I expect you to say, ‘I put it to you that there were no intruders in the house, no shots were fired inside the house' but you have not said that."

The trial has been adjourned until Monday where Khumalo will return on the stand.