Higher demand sees Eskom escalate power cuts to stage 5

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will ramp up load shedding to stage five on Friday afternoon as a result of higher demand.

The utility said that while it anticipated higher demand for electricity due to the cold weather, the reality was much higher than expected.

The utility said that stage four load shedding would then kick in from midnight until Saturday.

Crisis communications manager, Menzi Mngomezulu: "Breakdowns have reduced to 16,302MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,616MW. In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and two generating units at Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs."