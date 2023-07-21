Higher demand sees Eskom escalate power cuts to stage 5
The utility said that while it anticipated higher demand for electricity due to the cold weather, the reality was much higher than expected.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will ramp up load shedding to stage five on Friday afternoon as a result of higher demand.
The utility said that while it anticipated higher demand for electricity due to the cold weather, the reality was much higher than expected.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility said that stage four load shedding would then kick in from midnight until Saturday.
Crisis communications manager, Menzi Mngomezulu: "Breakdowns have reduced to 16,302MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,616MW. In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and two generating units at Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs."
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 21, 2023
Due to higher than anticipated demand, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00
today until midnight. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 on
Sunday pic.twitter.com/TqudIA1mFa