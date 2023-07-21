Hawks arrest Eskom project manager linked to fraud, corruption

The suspect was nabbed in Gauteng on Thursday after Eskom laid a complaint with the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested an Eskom project manager linked to fraud and corruption.

The suspect was nabbed in Gauteng on Thursday after Eskom laid a complaint with the Hawks.

Officials say the suspect allegedly received R25,000 from engineering company, Luthando Engineering, last year to give it a one-year tender to install lights for the power utility.

Spokesperson Katlego Mogale: "During the operation, the suspect was searched and no money was found in his possession but R16,600 was found at his place of residence. The investigating team is commended by the provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, for a breakthrough in addressing the scourge of corruption that is hampering economic growth in the country."