Haven Night Shelter seeks funds to increase bed spaces at Napier Street shelter

CAPE TOWN - The Haven Night Shelter Welfare Organisation has experienced an influx of people desperately seeking refuge from inclement weather conditions.

Heavy rains and damaging winds pummeled parts of the Western Cape in recent weeks.

But the chilly weather isn't over just yet - there's another cold weekend on the cards for the province.

The organisation said that due to a lack of beds it's had no choice but to refer people to other shelters.

However, it's now intent on creating more bed spaces for homeless people, with a plan to create additional spaces for its Napier Street shelter which has reached full capacity.

The Napier Street extension will see at least 60 permanent beds added to the shelter.

But these plans come at a cost of about R950,000, as CEO Shadrick Valayadum explains.

"It's not a pretty sight to look at people sleeping on our streets covered by their jackets, plastic bags or boxes. If we are cold while living in the comfort of our homes, imagine those living on the streets...The aim is to create these bed spaces by the middle of August. We are putting this out there in the hope that the public can be an active participant in us raising the funds."