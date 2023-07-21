Haartebeeshoek reservoir maintenance leaves parts of Soshanguve without water

Rand Water said maintenance would be completed on Saturday, with residents expected not to have water until then.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Soshanguve are without water as Rand Water conducts maintenance at the Haartebeeshoek reservoir.

The City of Tshwane said these water outages had become unbearable for residents as there had been a number of them in the past weeks.

It said this had sparked protests in some areas, with residents finding the outages unacceptable.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink: “We are providing water tankers, I think 47 of them. It’s costing us R150,000 a day, which we didn’t plan for, but we are in continuous engagement with Rand Water."