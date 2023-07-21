GP Community Safety Dept dismisses claims of not paying crime prevention wardens

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, the provincial department said the monthly stipends to the wardens have been paid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has dismissed reports that it has not paid its crime prevention wardens their R6,000 monthly stipends.

The wardens were appointed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi in April.

They are tasked with assisting police in crime prevention throughout the five corridors of the province.

The statement further said the wardens would continue getting the stipends, while some of them continue with training.

Eyewitness News spoke to at least three of the wardens, who all confirmed that they have been receiving their stipends since April.