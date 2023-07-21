Govt provides platform for truck drivers to raise industry concerns: Chikunga

Last week, several trucks were torched across the country alleged by employees in the road freight industry who are unhappy with the working conditions in the sector.

DURBAN - Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said government is willing to hear the cries on unhappy truck drivers.

The minister was speaking out against the burning of trucks on Thursday during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Several trucks were torched in parts of the country last week, allegedly by some unhappy truck drivers.

READ MORE:

Chikunga said the act of criminality by the perpetrators was not an option, as government was willing to hear from concerned parties.

“Government has provided a platform of engagement for any party aggrieved by working conditions in the road freight industry and progress is being made in addressing the issues on the table.”

She said those challenges would be dealt with by the relevant departments.

“The ministry continues to work as part of the inter-ministerial committee led by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Minister Thulas Nxesi, to address the challenges facing the sector.”