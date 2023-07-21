Gas testing beneath Lilian Ngoyi street continues following Jhb CBD explosion

As investigations into the root cause of Wednesday's explosion continue, the City of Joburg said it could have been a result of the ignition of methane gas in underground stormwater systems due to sewage ingress.

JOHANNESBURG - The testing of gas levels beneath Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, continues as the City of Joburg scurries to find the root cause of Wednesday’s explosion in the CBD.

One person was killed, and over 41 others injured when an underground gas explosion tore up 400 metres of the four-lane, one-way road.

The city said the explosion could have been caused by the ignition of methane gas in underground stormwater systems due to sewage ingress.

Gas detection instruments were lowered beneath the ground by teams from Egoli Gas and Joburg Emergency medical services on Lilian Ngoyi Street on Friday morning to test the current gas levels.

The gas levels remain a crucial aspect in getting repair work underway as high levels of gas pose health and safety concerns.

During a media briefing by the City of Joburg on Thursday night, it emerged that gas levels that were at 3% in the tunnels beneath the street and had moved up to about 7% closer to the Egoli pipelines.

On Thursday, Egoli Gas issued a statement saying that it was highly unlikely that their pipeline was responsible for the incident.

The company has not provided an update since.