DA's legal battle on govt's obligation to arrest Putin set to be heard in court

While President Ramaphosa has called their case moot seeing as Putin will no longer be attending the BRICS summit in person, the DA says a threat of war is not an acceptable reason for not wanting to act on an arrest warrant for the Russian president.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will head to the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, with the support of several human rights and legal groups, over South Africa's obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

They say a threat of war is not an acceptable reason for not wanting to act on an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said their case is moot and should be withdrawn because Putin is no longer planning to visit South Africa.

But the DA says a precedent must be set for the future.

It is confirmed that Putin won't be setting foot in South Africa for August’s BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit.

Instead, he will be sending his foreign affairs minister while participating virtually in proceedings.

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen says clarity is needed if South Africa ever finds itself in this kind of predicament again.

“We believe this is important because there are aspects of President Ramaphosa’s affidavit that need to be challenged.

“We want the court to determine just and equitable relief in light of the president’s refusal to provide a clear, unequivocal answer on his duties.”

The Southern African Litigation Centre and the International Commission of Jurists argue that a threat of war does not excuse South Africa from its obligations under the Rome Statute.

They add that South Africa’s non-compliance will turn it into a pariah on the international stage.