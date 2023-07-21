Constant water interruptions becoming unbearable for residents - City of Tshwane

The city said that while maintenance of infrastructure was necessary the city had faced water challenges for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that continued water interruptions had become unbearable for the city's residents.

This as Soshanguve residents’ taps have run dry due to Rand Water's maintenance project in Haartebeeshoek.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said this has become costly for the city.

"We are providing water tankers, I think 47 of them, it's costing us R150,000 a day, which we didn't plan for but we are in continuous engagement with Rand Water."