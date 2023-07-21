COJ technical officials take over communication on Bree Street gas explosion

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that this was to ensure that accurate information was being communicated to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - While Gauteng politicians continue to squabble, City of Joburg technical officials have taken over communication duties over the Bree Street gas explosion.

The city has announced that there will be another technical media briefing led by the city manager, Floyd Brink, on Friday afternoon to update the public on the government’s latest effort to deal with the explosion.

On Wednesday afternoon, a large explosion occurred near the Bree Street taxi rank, causing massive road infrastructure damage, injuring over 40 people and killing one.

On Thursday, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that going forward, technical people like the city manager, engineers and emergency services would lead the communications regarding the Bree Street explosion.



However, a member of Gwamanda’s mayoral committee, Mgcini Tshwaku, was less diplomatic and accused the Gauteng premier of politicising the explosion.

"Which is very unfortunate because we said, as the political parties, we must come together for this service delivery. It looks like IGR (Intergovernmental Relations) in the province doesn't want to cooperate."

Since Thursday night, engineers have been busy securing the gas pipelines that run through the explosion site in order for repairs to begin.

