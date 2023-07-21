Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA, cautions weather service

The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of snow.

CAPE TOWN - Another cold weekend is on the cards for parts of South Africa.

A Yellow Level 2 warning remains in place for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The same alert has gone out for western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Rainy weather has been forecast over the central and eastern parts of the country as well as the possibility of light snow over the southern areas of Gauteng.

Residents in parts of the Northern Cape and North West have also been warned to brace themselves for damaging winds.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape can expect more wet weather on Saturday.