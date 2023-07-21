ANCWL task team defends Mdu Manana's role at its elective conference

he African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League’s national task team has shrugged off suggestions that having Mdu Manana, who was once found guilty of assaulting two women, helping with their conference was a conflict of interest.

Manana is the national executive committee member tasked with assisting to organise the league’s conference this weekend.

The same league, which advocates for tougher action against perpetrators of gender-based violence, demonstrated against Manana in 2018.

But on Friday, the task team, which is led by former ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete, defended Manana and his role in helping the women finally go to conference.

Convenor of the ANC Women’s League task team, Mbete, said that while they did not support Manana’s actions, he had dealt with his 2017 assault conviction.

Mbete said that Manana showed remorse for his actions.

"We agreed that the way to deal with this is not to destroy a young comrade, it is to allow him to continue to contribute as he continues to do so right now. Some of these things come with consequences and he did suffer those consequences."

The ANC veteran said that theirs was not a party that sought vengeance.

Meanwhile, the task team’s fundraiser Macqueen Letsoha Mathae said that it was not the women who appointed Manana, this was a decision by the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The women’s league’s conference is yet to kick off as registration is still underway.