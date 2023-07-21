45 people hurt in Joburg gas blast discharged from hospital, says CoJ

The city said that only three people remain in hospitalised, while there had been one confirmed death.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said that 45 people injured in Wednesday’s gas leak explosion in the Joburg CBD had been discharged from hospital.

The city said that only three people remain in hospitalised, while there had been one confirmed death.

However, Johannesburg city manager, Floyd Brink, said that they had not ruled out the possibility of more bodies being found.

He said that due to the vulnerability of the tunnels, along with the underground gas leakage, it was not safe yet for search and rescue teams to go underneath.

"Any form of search and rescue we can only start when we can do rubble removal but before we can do that we need to declare that area safe through our technical teams. Last night, as we've mentioned and it remains the same, we will not be able to send in any heavy machinery, so whatever we will be doing, that removal of rubble will be done by hand."

Floyd Brink, Johannesburg Municipality City Manager, said the E-Goli Gas pipelines that run under the explosion site have been secured.



