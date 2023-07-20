Zandi Khumalo sticks to her story about murder accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi

Zandi Khumalo spent Thursday being cross-examined by the defence lawyer for two of the five men on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Zandi Khumalo has told the court that she only came face-to-face with one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers for the first time in court last year.

She is among those who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus house in what’s believed to have been a home invasion.

Defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, tried to poke holes in Khumalo’s testimony, casting doubt on her recollection of the intruders.

Ramosepele: "When you saw him then, did you tell police that the person now, who is accused number 2 in the matter, is the person I saw in October 2014?"

Khumalo: "What I knew then and what I know now is that the day would come when I would have the opportunity to say that. Whether I said it then or said it now but I knew I would say it."

While Khumalo stuck to her guns about accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi has again denied being at the crime scene.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | At the time of the interview - the old trial was still underway. Zandi is asked for opinion about the trial - she casts aspersions on the credibility of the old trial - adding she takes exception to now-disbarred Adv Malesela Teffo. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Ramosepele doesn't probe further about the TV interview with Zandi. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023