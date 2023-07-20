Go

Zandi Khumalo sticks to her story about murder accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi

Zandi Khumalo spent Thursday being cross-examined by the defence lawyer for two of the five men on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony from State witness Zandile Khumalo in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 18 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony from State witness Zandile Khumalo in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 18 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
20 July 2023 17:47

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Zandi Khumalo has told the court that she only came face-to-face with one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers for the first time in court last year.

Khumalo spent Thursday being cross-examined by the defence lawyer for two of the five men on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

She is among those who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus house in what’s believed to have been a home invasion.

Defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, tried to poke holes in Khumalo’s testimony, casting doubt on her recollection of the intruders.

Ramosepele: "When you saw him then, did you tell police that the person now, who is accused number 2 in the matter, is the person I saw in October 2014?"

Khumalo: "What I knew then and what I know now is that the day would come when I would have the opportunity to say that. Whether I said it then or said it now but I knew I would say it."

While Khumalo stuck to her guns about accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi has again denied being at the crime scene.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA