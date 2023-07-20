Zandi Khumalo on Meyiwa police grilling: ‘They didn’t explain what they wanted’

The entertainer, the first witness in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, told the court that she and her lover were interrogated by police weeks after being asked to identify the intruders.

JOHANNESBURG - Zandi Khumalo detailed how she and her former lover, Longwe Twala, were grilled by police after the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot in what's believed to be a home invasion in Vosloorus.

Five men are accused of plotting the botched robbery that led to the Bafana Bafana captain's death.

Khumalo, who is among those who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot, is the first witness to testify in the ongoing Meyiwa trial.

Khumalo told the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday that weeks after being asked to identify the intruders in an identity parade, she and Thwala were also interrogated.

"When we arrived at the police station, they asked us a series of questions. Longwe and I were in separate rooms. They asked for our phones and said they would return them, but they didn't explain what they wanted, except that they needed some information."