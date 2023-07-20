Zandi Khumalo cross-examined over gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa

Khumalo is back on the stand at the Pretoria High Court where five men are being tried in the high-profile murder trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Zandi Khumalo’s recollection of the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed is under close scrutiny as defence lawyers question her version of events.

Khumalo is back on the stand at the Pretoria High Court where five men are being tried in the high-profile murder trial.

READ: Meyiwa trial: Zandi Khumalo shocked to hear about second docket, court hears

Meyiwa was shot dead in what is believed to have been a home invasion in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Khumalo, who was among those in the house, is now being cross-examined after giving two days of testimony.

During proceedings, she and defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, were in a back-and-forth about the gun used to kill Meyiwa, with Khumalo asking Ramosepele whether he would wait to study a gun pointed at him.

The trial continues.