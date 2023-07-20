Working class pays high prices for staple foods despite CPI drop, says economist

Some economists believe the decrease in the consumer price index may indicate that the repo rate will remain unchanged.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's working class continues to bear the brunt of high inflation says economist Dale McKinley.

This follows Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) announcement of a 0.9% drop in CPI for June on Wednesday - bringing inflation down to 5.4%.

With inflation cooling significantly for the first time in nearly two years, there's hope among some economists that the South African Reserve Bank will neither hike nor drop the repo rate on Thursday after numerous increases since 2021.

While StatsSA cited lower food prices as the reason for the latest inflation decline, economist Dale McKinley said the working class continued to pay more for basic food items.

“While the overall CPI has gone down, the middle class and poor people are still paying fairly high prices for staple food items. Food prices continue to be much higher than they were at this time last year.”

ALSO READ: