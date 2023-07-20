WC Health Dept says it cost R12m to keep generators running over 3-month period

Provincial health bosses say these diesel procurement costs were accumulated from the beginning of April until the end of June this year.

CAPE TOWN - Keeping diesel generators running over a three month-period has cost the Western Cape's Health Department R12 million.

Ten hospitals in the province are exempted from load shedding up to stage six.

#WCHealthPower Department officials are giving an update on measures being implemented “to keep delivering services despite the power crisis.” KB pic.twitter.com/HLHbpbr0io ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2023

Western Cape head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said diesel availability and cost have been the biggest concerns.

"The problem with the regular interruption and load shedding, and that has increased, is more frequent breakdowns of the generators, planned maintenance challenges due to load shedding, short lifespan before requiring replacement, longer lead time for repairs now because of limited availability and then cost of repairs."

Cloete highlighted that the biggest impact of load shedding has been on staff morale and stress levels.

“The wellbeing of our staff has been our biggest concern, what we would call 'out of COVID-19' into dealing with a resurgence of healthcare need, with fewer healthcare resources, on top of that load shedding, it's taking its toll on the staff in the healthcare system," he added.

The national health department said to minimise disruptions in the provision of essential services during power outages, 77 healthcare facilities had been buffered against load shedding.