United Democratic Front outlines plans for its re-establishment

JOHANNESBURG - The once disbanded United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to be re-established as the organisation marks its 40-year anniversary.

The UDF briefed the media in Houghton, Johannesburg, where it outlined its plans to re-establish the organisation.

The movement was one of the organisations that played a significant role in the ending of apartheid before it was disbanded in 1991.

It said that in the coming weeks, it would host a series of events to help empower community organisations in the country.

The movement's Popo Molefe: "This is the commemoration of the UDF and the honouring of its legacy, it's not the establish of the political party. One would expect there would be a sense of panic when there is an announcement of mobilisation is made but this is not a political party."