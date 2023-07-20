Go

Unchanged repo rate doesn't mean the end of hiking cycle, says Sarb

The central bank on Thursday left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% after hiking rates 10 consecutive times.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter
20 July 2023 18:32

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has said that despite not increasing the repo rate, this was not the end of the hiking cycle.

It said that while there had been an improvement in the country's economic conditions, the economy remained under strain.

The decision to leave the repo rate and prime lending rate unchanged has brought some relief for South Africans.

According to the bank, load shedding has had less of an impact on the economy than anticipated, and the recent drop in fuel prices factored into the decision.

This comes a day after the consumer price index showed a significant decline for the month of June.

While this is good news, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said this did not mean the bank would not increase the repo rate in the near future.

"At the current repurchase rate level, the policy is restrictive, consistent with elevated inflation expectations and the inflation outlook," he said.

Kganyago said the committee would remain vigilant and decisions would continue to be data-dependent.

