'Station Strangler' Norman Afzal Simons released on parole, confirms DCS

Simons was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

CAPE TOWN - Child murderer Norman Afzal Simons is back home after spending 28 years in prison for killing 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Simons was accused of being the Station Strangler serial killer when the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Cape Town between 1986 and 1994.

However, he was only convicted for the murder of Van Rooyen and sentenced to life in prison.

Department Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Simons' release to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

"Ja, I think he's home already, ja."

Simons' release has not been welcomed by many.

Elroy van Rooyen's aunt, Florence Gelant, told Eyewitness News that his release had opened up old wounds.

The Parow community, where Simons will be staying under house arrest, is also up in arms.

Locals say they were not properly consulted and now fear for the safety of their families.