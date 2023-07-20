SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cited improved economic conditions as the reason for not increasing interest rates.

The bank has left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% on Thursday after increasing it 10 times since November 2021.

This comes a day after the consumer price index (CPI) showed a significant improvement for June, decreasing to 5.4%.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the while the outlook was positive, the committee remained cautious.

"At the current repurchase rate level, policy is restrictive, consistent with elevated inflation expectations and the inflation outlook. Serious upside risks to the inflation outlook remain. In light of these risks, the committee remains vigilant and decisions will continue to be data dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook."