Rooibos producers' fields undisturbed after Cederberg heavy downpours

Though recent heavy downpours caused extensive damage in the region, the South African Rooibos Council said that very little damage was done to rooibos production area.

CAPE TOWN - Rooibos producers said their fields were not affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding in the Cederberg region.

Heavy downpours caused large-scale destruction in the region about a month ago, with the town of Citrusdal and surrounding areas hardest hit.

Western Cape Agricultural MEC Ivan Meyer said damages to agriculture infrastructure were estimated at just more than R1 billion.

READ MORE:

"We would have liked this to be spread a bit wider, but we are enormously grateful for the rain that has fallen,” South African Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh said.

“It caused some damage down in the valley where the Olifants [River] runs."

Bergh said in the rooibos production area, very little damage was recorded.

"Save for some nurseries which got flooded, all in all it has been good. For the first time in many, many years, streams are running, springs have bubbled up again.

“So, the subterranean holes in the earth have been filled. The water level has risen, and all is good."