Putin didn’t want to create problems for SA, says BRICS' Sooklal

South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal said that President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the summit in Johannesburg in August was a display of maturity and solidarity.

Putin will, however, still participate and deliver remarks virtually.

International Relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that it had been confirmed for at least a month that Putin wouldn’t attend the summit, however, the announcement was delayed to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to complete deliberations with his BRICS partners.

The Department of International Relations said that President Ramaphosa made the proposal to his Russian counterpart, Putin, not to attend the BRICS summit during June’s African leaders’ peace talks in St Petersburg.

Monyela said that his hand was not forced by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s court case challenging government’s response to an international warrant for Putin's arrest.

BRICS Sherpa Sooklal said that Putin would still participate in proceedings.

"Although Minister Lavrov will be physically present, President Putin will be involved in all deliberations of the summit."

Sooklal said that this arrangement was not unusual.

Putin also stayed away from the G20 summit in Indonesia last year to avoid its collapse.

"President Putin understands the dilemma South Africa faces but he didn’t want to jeopardise the summit - he didn’t want to create problems for South Africa."

Sooklal said that with this agreement reached, no walkout is expected from any of the heads of state invited to the summit.