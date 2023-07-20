Norman Afzal Simons released under strict parole conditions, says DCS

Simons was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

CAPE TOWN - Department of Correctional Services officials in the Western Cape said that strict parole conditions had been set out for the so-called Cape Town Station Strangler.

Norman Afzal Simons is back home after his release from prison this week.

He's been released on parole into the care of his family in Parow after spending 28 years behind bars.

Simons was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Head of community corrections in Bellville, Ronnie Bila, said his parole conditions included staying away from alcohol, drugs and the media.

"He is categorised as a high risk at that level. He will receive about eight visits per month, and he's subjected to be monitored by us during the day and during the night."