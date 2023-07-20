'This has rocked our community': Mitchells Plain in mourning after teen murdered

Naeema Marshall was shot and killed while visiting relatives in Eerste River on Monday after allegedly rejecting her killer's advances.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain activist said the murder of a 14-year-old girl has left the community devastated.

Naeema Marshall lived in the suburb but was shot and killed while visiting relatives in Eerste River on Monday.

According to police, the motive for the killing is not yet known, but it's believed the teenager rejected the advances of her killer.

According to the police, the arrested suspect is also just 14 years old.

The matter has since been transferred to the police's Anti-Gang Unit detectives for further investigation.

"I want to convey our sincerest condolences to the family. The mother was a crime fighting volunteer in Mitchells Plain, so this has rocked our community because her mother has sacrificed her life to ensure that young people are away from violence and protected young people, specifically," the Cape Flats Safety Forum's Lynn Phillips said.