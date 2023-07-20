Meyiwa trial: Judge Mokgoatlheng says he won’t tolerate frivolous delays

The rebooted trial kicked off earlier this week, with entertainer, Zandi Khumalo as the first witness to take the stand. However, her cross-examination by defence lawyers stalled when she suddenly fell ill on Wednesday, complaining of chest pains.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he won't tolerate frivolous delays in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial where five men stand accused of the 2014 murder.

The rebooted trial kicked off earlier this week, with singer and dancer Zandi Khumalo as the first witness to take the stand.

Khumalo is among those who were in the Vosloorus house when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in what's believed to have been a home invasion.

She told the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday that she believes accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi was one of the intruders.

But Khumalo's cross-examination by defence lawyers stalled when she suddenly fell ill, complaining of chest pains.

This triggered a frustrated response from judge Mokgoatlheng about the delays.

"Let me tell you what I once did when I was sitting on the benches about 15 years back. I had some accused come to court and one of them suddenly got sick, maybe because he was supposed to be cross-examined. He said he had some problems physically.

"Guess what I did? I got a private doctor, and I undertook even to pay. The private doctor came from Carlton Centre, examined this gentleman, and pronounced that he's just stressed because he's undergoing a trial. But after that, the case went on."

