Majority of patients injured in Joburg gas explosion discharged from hospital

Only 11 patients remain in hospital after being injured in the explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - The majority of the 41 patients injured in the suspected gas explosion in Joburg’s CBD on Wednesday have been discharged from hospital.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko provided and update at a media briefing at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Thursday morning.

One man was killed, two were critically injured while another eight were seriously injured and 30 sustained moderate injuries.

The majority of the patients, at least eight, are being treated at the academic hospital while three remain in care at Netcare’s Mulbarton and Garden City hospitals.

Academic head of trauma at Wits University, Professor Maeyane Moeng, said most of the patients at Charlotte Maxeke were treated for physical injuries.

“None of the patients have got any evidence of inhalation from what we’ve seen at our hospital. Most of the injuries are typical of this mechanism. So, you have a lot of soft tissue, muscle type as well as fracture type of injuries,” he said.

Moeng pleaded with members of the public to comply with authorities during such incidents, especially when the health risks are significant.

“When you are asked [to leave] by those who are looking after safety and security at these scenes, that’s not the time for pictures. That’s the time for safety so that we can evacuate and deal with those that are injured,” he said.

Government is awaiting a report on whether the quality of air is safe for residents living in the CBD.

