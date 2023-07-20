Labour Department to lead probe into Joburg CBD gas blast - Lesufi

While the Gauteng government said that a gas substance was identified to be a contributing factor, it is unclear what could have caused the massive blast.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a day of speculation surrounding the possible causes of the gas explosion in Johannesburg that has since claimed one life.

Forty-three others were injured when an underground explosion ripped the road on Bree and Rissik streets in the CBD.



Three companies have been identified as possible contributors to the gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD and they will be subjected to further investigations.

The blast has left a strong smell of gas, which has left residents living near the scene calling for government to relocate them until the area is declared safe.

The Gauteng government has now set up a command centre at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Parktown that has been tasked with monitoring the CBD for possible explosions.

On Thursday afternoon, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the Labour Department would lead the probe into the gas blast.

