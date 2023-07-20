Joburg City Power: Underground water hindering efforts to restore power to CBD

Joburg residents in the inner city have been without power since a gas explosion tore through roadways and some critical infrastructure during Wednesday afternoon's rush hour.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said that gushing water underground was hindering some of its efforts to restore power to the CBD area, which had been affected by a gas explosion.

City Power said that some of its underground cables were damaged on Bree Street when the road caved in.

Forty-eight people were injured and the body of an unkown man was recovered by firefighters early on Thursday morning.

The power utility's Isaac Mangena: "There is huge amounts of water gushing underground starting to flood Johnware substation, which is about 4km towards Newtown. Colleagues from Joburg Water have been notified to assist and are currently on site."

He said the estimated time of restoration was still unclear.

It was feared earlier that restarting three substations could spark another explosion.

Meanwhile, Joburg police said that motorists entering the area would continue to be redirected.

