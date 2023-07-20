Joburg CBD gas blast damage will severely affect business in the area - Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the sooner the roads that had been destroyed were fixed, the sooner economic activity in the CBD would return to normal.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the destruction caused by the gas explosion in the Joburg CBD would severely affect economic activity in the area.

Lesufi was responding to Wednesday’s underground explosion that has killed at least one person and injured 42 others.

The premier said that a report by authorities would determine whether businesses and residents living on Bree and Rissik streets in the CBD would have to be evacuated.

Premier Lesufi said that the sooner the roads that had been destroyed were fixed, the sooner economic activity in the CBD would return to normal.

"We don't want to affect those that are employed, businesses, courts or other related activities that are taking place within our city."

He said that authorities would soon give timelines on how long repairs would take.

"The provincial government has started to set up a disaster process of identifying how quick we can rehabilitate the affected areas."

Some businesses in the area are operating as usual despite being warned of the severe risk.

