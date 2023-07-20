Gauteng's Lesufi accused of politicising Joburg CBD gas explosion

The executive leadership of Johannesburg Metro has accused Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of politicising the explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - As residents are still reeling from the aftermath of the Bree Street gas explosion, cracks have started to show in the relationship between politicians from the Gauteng government and the City of Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, an explosion went off near the Bree Taxi Rank causing massive infrastructure damage, injuring 48 people and killing one.

Despite the tragedy still fresh in the minds of residents, it seems political leaders have started squabbling.

Two separate media briefings took place at the Mary Fitzgerald Square on Thursday.

A media briefing was set to begin at 3:30pm after local and provincial political leadership were to have received reports from emergency officials.

However, at 3pm, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi held a media briefing where officials from the city were visibly absent.

After Lesufi was done with his briefing, the leadership of the metro also gave its own media briefing.

Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that going forward, technical people would be briefing the media on details of the disaster.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku accused Lesufi of liking the spotlight and politicising the tragedy.

“Maybe other individuals want to get some political mileage. That’s why maybe they’d want to politicise this issue. The communication that went out was that there was going to be one joint media briefing,” he said.

Another media briefing was set down for 8pm on Thursday, where politicians will be taking a back seat.

