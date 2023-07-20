Delicate talks led to Putin deciding to attend BRICS summit virtually: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa in a supplementary affidavit filed on Wednesday confirmed he suggested to Putin in June that he should not attend the summit in person during the African leaders' peace mission.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed to the Pretoria High Court that there were delicate behind-the-scenes talks that led to Russian President Vladimir Putin deciding not to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit in person.

In a supplementary affidavit filed on Wednesday, Ramaphosa confirmed holding talks with Putin in Russia in June during the African leaders’ peace mission.

Ramaphosa said the Democratic Alliance's case asking the court to declare how government should treat an international arrest warrant for Putin is now moot and must be withdrawn.

In a new affidavit filed with the court, the president said following his suggestion to Putin in June not to attend the summit, the Russian president pledged to discuss the proposal with his officials before reverting to Ramaphosa on his decision.

A few days later, Ramaphosa then spoke to Brazilian President Lula da Silva at a global financing summit in Paris.

Putin informed Ramaphosa that he would not travel to South Africa in a phone call on Saturday.

But since then, Ramaphosa said he has been unable to consult the presidents of China and India on the decision.

Ramaphosa had asked the court to keep this information confidential, saying he didn’t want to strain diplomatic relations with his BRICS partners.

But after Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that Putin wouldn’t be attending the summit in person, and would instead be sending his foreign affairs minister, the court ordered that his affidavit be made public.