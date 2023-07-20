DA to lodge complaint with SAHRC for failure provide Mogale City with water

The Mogale City municipality said water restoration to its reservoirs was slow due to pumping issues from Rand Water's side.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would be reporting Mogale City to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for failing to provide water to its residents for over five days.

Many parts of the West Rand municipality have been experiencing prolonged water outages linked to 11 July’s planned 58-hour maintenance shutdown by Rand Water.

Former Mogale City mayor and DA caucus leader in the region Tyrone Gray said water provision was a basic human right.

Gray said failure by a municipality to provide water to its residents for a long period of time was a violation of that right.

“One of my greatest concerns is that, especially the elderly, they are unable to even carry the buckets, even if a tanker is provided at a particular location, and especially in relation to transporting that water to vulnerable groups.”

Meanwhile, Mogale City Mayor Danny Thupane accused the DA of grandstanding.

“This thing is not a failure of the city, it comes from Rand Water, and it is an obligation which they have to maintain water infrastructure so they can have sustainable reticulation of water. So, if the DA goes there, we will talk for ourselves, and then we’ll see.”

Thupane said water would return to normal by Saturday evening.