DA to continue with case to seek clarity on govt response to ICC arrest warrants

This despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will continue with its case in which it wants government to clarify its obligations on warrants of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In his latest court papers, Ramaphosa says that the DA’s case is moot and must be withdrawn.

But DA leader John Steenhuisen disagrees.

In court papers, President Ramaphosa has outlined discussions with BRICS leaders on a proposal for Putin to skip next month’s BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

He says there’s now no need for the DA to pursue the declaratory relief it seeks, on how government should respond to arrest warrants from the ICC.

But Steenhuisen believes Ramaphosa’s affidavits can’t go unchallenged.

"We want the court to determine just and equitable relief, in light of the president’s refusal to provide a clear and unequivocal answer on his duties, including relief to correct his errors of law and an appropriate order as to all the costs that the Democratic Alliance had to incur in bringing this matter."

Steenhuisen says this case is not only about Putin but also has a bearing on the future.

"We would like to obtain a precedent so that South Africans don’t have to go through this process again in future should there be another instance where an arrest warrant from the ICC has been issued and the person intends to visit South Africa."

In 2015, government declined to arrest former Sudanese leader, Omar al-Bashir, who was also wanted for war crimes while attending the African Union summit in South Africa.