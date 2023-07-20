CoJ weighs CBD evacuations as gas smell lingers in wake of explosion

It’s been hours since the gas explosion destroyed vehicles and roads in the Joburg CBD but the smell of gas still lingers in the air. Residents living near the scene of the blast have had to wear masks.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it was awaiting a report from authorities that would determine whether people living in the CBD needed to be evacuated due to the quality of air.

A toxic gas was released during an underground explosion in the area on Wednesday.

One fatality has been reported and at least 48 people were left injured by the blast.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that the report would determine their next course of action.

"What we have done, for now, is to ensure that the homeless people have a place that they can be redirected to so that they are out in the public," the mayor explained.

He said that although there were no signs that the buildings had suffered structural damage, the report would state whether the residents were at risk.

