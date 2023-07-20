CoJ suspects zama zamas behind deadly Bram Fischerville blast

The city said that the explosion happened on Thursday afternoon around 3pm inside a shack used by illegal miners. One person was killed and another injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it suspects zama zama’s were behind an explosion on Bram Fischerville in Soweto, which left one person dead and one injured.

The city said that the explosion happened on Thursday afternoon around 3pm inside a shack used by illegal miners.

Preliminary investigations suggest it was a gas explosion.

The City of Johannesburg has experienced two gas explosions in the past two days - the one in Bree Street on Wednesday night and now in Bram Fischerville on Thursday afternoon.

However, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the two were not linked.

"We just want to remove it so that it must not cloud the discussions here. We've already sent our condolences to the family."

A media briefing to be addressed by technical officials is set for 8pm on Thursday night.

The briefing is expected to shed more light on the cause of the Bree Street gas explosion and government’s interventions.