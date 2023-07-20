CoCT's 2050 energy strategy draft open for public comment until end of July

The 2050 energy strategy will be used to ensure energy security by ending load shedding over time.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's 2050 energy strategy draft is open for comment until the end of the month.

The city is urging residents and businesses to use the remaining days to participate, saying the changing energy system is affecting generation and supply.

According to the city, the strategy aims to achieve energy security by ending load shedding over time.

The City encourages all residents and interested parties to check out the Cape Town’s draft Energy Strategy. It shows how the City’s going to end load-shedding and make Cape Town stronger for all.



The city's Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen: "Our strategy builds on three commitments: to end load shedding, alleviate energy poverty, and optimise energy use across Cape Town. This will be backed by a future-fit municipal electricity service, proactive electricity infrastructure upgrades, and support for residents to seize opportunities in the changing energy market."

The city's energy draft strategy can be found on its website at capetown.gov.za