'Certain institutions' to be interviewed in connection with JHB blast - Lesufi

A preliminary report has revealed that a number of institutions have been identified as possible contributors to the suspected gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed this while updating media on the investigations of the blast.

Vehicles and roads were destroyed when what’s believed to be a gas substance triggered an underground explosion on Bree and Rissik streets.

Lesufi said the identified companies would be investigated.

"There were three manholes that are an interest to their investigation. The explosion came through those three manholes. The Department of Labour is of the view that there are certain institutions that they want to interview further, even though they have given us the report that they've given us."