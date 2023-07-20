Cape Flats Safety Forum troubled by 'freely available guns' after teen's murder

Fourteen-year-old Naeema Marshall was shot and killed while visiting relatives in Eerste River on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Flats Safety Forum wants to know how a gun landed in the hands of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly used it to kill a teenage girl in Eerste River.

The motive is not confirmed, however, it's believed the teenager rejected the advances of her alleged killer.

The 14-year-old arrested in connection with Marshall's murder has already appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court where the matter was postponed to August 1 for further investigation.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum's Lynn Phillips said the murder has rocked the Mitchells Plain community, where the teen's mother was a crime-fighting volunteer.

"This is a daily occurrence. That guns are too freely available. We are saying there should be stringent measures for those who are gun owners."

The police's anti-gang unit is investigating.