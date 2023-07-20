Body of medical student who died in Philippines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Twenty-eight-year-old Sinegugu Myeni from Utretch - northern KwaZulu-Natal died in the Philippines after falling ill last Monday.

DURBAN - Authorities said the body of the KwaZulu-Natal student who died in the Phillippines is set to arrive back in South Africa on Saturday.

Sinegugu Myeni, from Utrecht, died in hospital last Monday after falling ill.

The 28-year-old was a final-year medical student at one of the institutions in the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal government said it has now finalised the process of bringing her home for burial at the request of her mother Lindiwe Myeni.

The provincial government said the body will arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport.