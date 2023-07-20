Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'

The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays.

Energy expert Ruse Moleshe joins John Maytham to discuss the Koeberg refurbishment being behind schedule and what this means for loadshedding.

There was a collective groan across the country this week when Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

admitted he wasn't hopeful that loadshedding will end by December.

He revealed he was 'very, very worried' by the lack of progress being made on the Koeberg refurbishment.

"I've asked for a more detailed report, and the more we get an indication of what the issues are, the more we are getting very worried. It is something that requires urgency."

Moleshe says the likelihood of both units at the country's only nuclear plant being out at the same time is very high:

Unit one was scheduled to come back so that it gives us that capacity before Unit 2 goes off... so if they are both out, it would be almost 2000 megawatts, which is almost two stages of loadshedding. Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert

The minister says he has been reliably informed that there will be delays. Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert

At Monday's briefing on the state of the electricity supply, Ramokgopa said he planned to visit the plant this week, admitting that if both units were to be offline it would create a "huge dent" in Eksom's ability to generate power.

The delay we're talking about now is related to the extension of the Koeberg plant, meaning addressing the major equipment in order to extend the life by twenty years from the initial 40-year life span that was envisaged. Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert

Some of the work has been completed, but there were steam generators that were being fixed, so the delay is specifically to that type of work. Ruse Moleshe, Energy expert

