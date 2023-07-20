800,000 applications received for grade 1 and 8 placements in 2024, says GED

The Gauteng Education Department said all those who had not submitted the required documents should do so by next Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has received close to 800,000 grades 1 and 8 applications ahead of the online application system closing date.

Thursday is the last day for parents to complete their applications for 2024 school placements.

Should parents fail to submit the documents, the applicant will forfeit placement at the chosen school.

Spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemte said fraudulent documents would also lead to applicants losing placements.

“Failure to submit proof of residence, submission of falsified proof of residence, and falsified proof of work address where applicable, will result in the applicant forfeiting the right to preferential placement at a school," Mkhwemte said.