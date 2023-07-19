Zim embassy in SA, EFF offer Zimbabweans transport to vote back at home

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema also urged Zimbabweans in South Africa to go back home and vote for change. The red berets leader has also offered to provide transport for Zimbabweans to cast their votes at home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa has made transport available for any of its citizens who wish to go vote during the upcoming elections.

Next month Zimbabwe will be holding its general elections, which are held every five years.

The governing Zanu-PF is facing a tough challenge to keep its grip on its more than four decades of power, with many Zimbabweans dissatisfied with the lack of economic opportunities in the country.

At the same time, Zimbabwe consul-general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri said the embassy would aid those wishing to exercise their democratic right of voting.

Phiri added that it's important that they register to vote during the registration period otherwise they won’t be able to cast their ballots.

"Zimbabwe is free to accept anyone who is Zimbabwean to come and participate in the elections. So, any Zimbabwean national who would like to participate in the elections was supposed to have registered in line with the Constitution."

He said the embassy would provide Zimbabwean citizens with transport back to South Africa, provided their documents were in order.